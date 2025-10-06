The restaurant business is very hard, with long hours and playing within narrow profit margins. But when it’s in your DNA, it’s all you want to do. Just ask Eric Adili.

The history

He worked in the family business with his dad at Palumbo’s in Cinnaminson and also later on at The Fat Tomato in Berlin. He took over the Tomato in 2018 when illness struck his father. His dad passed away the same year the COVID pandemic hit and decimated many New Jersey restaurants. Eric saw it through until 2023 when he sold The Fat Tomato, NJ.com reported.

What's new

Now he has something new that just opened in South Jersey. If you’re a fan of smashburgers or cheesesteaks (or frankly of Robert DeNiro), you’re going to love The Raging Bull. The fast-casual concept specializes in those as well as mouth-watering milkshakes.

They just celebrated a grand opening on Friday in Pennsauken with free cheesesteaks in the morning and free smashburgers in the afternoon.

Amazing food

Those burgers come in many varieties, like their deluxe, described as having bibb lettuce, tomato, bacon, bully burger sauce, dill pickles and yellow Cooper brand sharp American cheese.

Same for their cheesesteaks, like the titular Raging Bull made with rib-eye, Cooper sharp whiz, chipotle mayo, and toasted Italian long hots.

Read more of their menu offerings: here

Where to go

You’ll find The Raging Bull in Pennsauken at 6007 Mansion Boulevard. They’re only a five-minute drive from Cherry Hill Mall.