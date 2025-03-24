Racing car with 4 brothers from NJ somersaulted before diving from overpass
☑️ The Mazda was racing another vehicle on Route 95, police say
☑️ It overturned numerous times before crashing through the guide rail
☑️ 2 brothers and a puppy died after the crash
PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey man who was behind the wheel of a car that crashed off a Route 95 overpass on Friday night remains hospitalized with one of his siblings after their two brothers died in the wreck.
Pennsylvania State Police said a Mazda carrying the four brothers overturned numerous times before going through the guide rail of the northbound lanes around 8:10 p.m. The car landed on Castor Avenue in the Port Richmond section.
Racing at high speed
Two of the brothers, Aaron Davis, 23, of Cranbury, and Joshua Davis, 22 of East Windsor, were killed in the crash.
Benjamin and Nathaniel Davis, both 18 from East Windsor, were seriously injured.
A puppy riding in the car was ejected and found dead.
Witnesses told police Nathaniel lost control while racing a Dodge Challenger. No charges have been filed.
