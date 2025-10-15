🐾 The Healing Power of a Therapy Dog Named Hairy

"Recently, during one of Hairy’s visits," says Keith Shaw, "we met an 11-year-old girl who had just relapsed after being in remission. She entered the room with her hoodie over her eyes, no expression, her world heavy with fear.

"I brought Hairy to her, and he gently nestled his chin into her neck. Within moments, her hand was on his fur, then a small smile appeared. Minutes later, her hoodie was off, and she was laughing on the floor with him. Her parents, with tears in their eyes, whispered, 'She hasn’t smiled in over a week.'"

Hairy — not Harry — is the incredibly awesome Goldendoodle of Keith and Murina Shaw and the star of "Hairy's Dog House," which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity whose mission is to "spread love, joy, and comfort, one tail wag at a time.

In this quest, Hairy's Dog House has partnered with Ronald McDonald House, children's cancer organizations, and nursing/veterans homes.

Hairy also leaves behind a custom stuffed animal with a heartbeat, giving children comfort long after the visit.

🍷 A Wine and Bourbon Fundraiser at the Historic Cranbury Inn

On Saturday, Oct 18, a wine and bourbon event at the historic Cranbury Inn to raise money for Hairy's Dog House.

The event will include an incredible evening of food, wine, and bourbon — with more being added daily!

• 75 different wines available to taste

• Representing 12 countries and 42 regions

• Featuring 25 varietals

• Total wine value that can be tried: over $6,000

Tickets are tiered by level and include access to food, wine, and bourbon.

Steve Trevelise holding Hairy with Keith and Murina Shaw. Steve Trevelise holding Hairy with Keith and Murina Shaw. loading...

What are the origins of Hairy?

Keith Shaw: "My family and I have been involved in charity work for many years with other organizations. Hairy’s Dog House came about out of our love for dogs and travel. Most therapy dogs stay local to their communities, but we wanted a therapy dog who could make an impact not just locally but nationally. We wanted people everywhere to recognize him and feel an extra level of excitement when they saw him. Our goal was to share that same Love, Joy and Comfort, One Tail Wag at a time nationwide!"

How did you come up with the idea of the stuffed animals?

"We wanted to do more than just bring Hairy to the children for that moment of Love, Joy and Comfort. We wanted that feeling to last long after Hairy had left. That is how Hairy’s custom stuffed animals came to life."

"Hairy also has two adorable stuffed animal friends, Bob, who is brown and white, and Pinkie, who is pink and white. Together, they help spread Hairy’s mission even further. For every one of these stuffed animals purchased on our website, four more are given to children who could use a little extra Love, Joy, and Comfort."

What's the long-term goal?

"That is such a simple answer, and one that can be achieved with the help of your listeners. We would love to visit every Ronald McDonald House, every children’s hospital, and every organization that helps children through the most difficult times in their lives. Our dream is for Hairy’s Dog House to grow into a national movement of compassion and comfort, where every child who needs a smile or a moment of peace can experience that same Love, Joy and Comfort that Hairy brings.

Will there be more Hairys?

"Wow, that is impossible! Once you meet Hairy, see how he interacts with the children and feel the connection he creates, you will understand. He is truly one of a kind and an amazing doggie. But what we do hope for is to provide a roadmap for our vision and inspire more therapy dogs to follow in Hairy’s pawprints, spreading that same love and hope across the country, one visit and one Tail Wag at a time."

What's the purpose of the wine tasting?

"The wine tasting is so much more than just an evening of incredible wines and delicious food — it is a fun and exciting way to support Hairy’s Dog House and the amazing work Hairy is doing with children and families in need. Every sip and every bite helps fund Hairy’s visits to hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, and organizations that bring comfort and hope to children facing some of life’s most challenging moments."

"It is also a way to bring our community together — to celebrate our sponsors, supporters, and friends who help make this mission possible. Guests can enjoy a curated selection of rare and exceptional wines, some going back decades, along with extremely rare bourbon and amazing food, all in a lively and welcoming atmosphere."

"Of course, the highlight of the evening is Hairy himself. Guests will have the opportunity to meet him, snuggle with him, and experience the Love, Joy, and Comfort he spreads firsthand. It is truly an unforgettable night of connection, compassion, and celebration — all while making a real difference in the lives of children who need it most."