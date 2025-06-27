☑️ Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins advised Cranbury officials to defer their plans

☑️ She threatened future federal assistance for the township

☑️Andy and Christopher Henry have sued the township over the plan

CRANBURY — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has spelled out how the federal government could stop the municipality's plans to condemb Andy's Farm for state-mandated affordable housing.

In a letter to the township, Rollins says that the soil at Andy’s Farm was certified by the Natural Resources Conservation Service as “100% prime farmland," which gives it specific protections under federal law.

Rollins states that “if federal funds are involved, this project and seizure plan is out of compliance with the law. We will protect America’s farmland.”

She urged that any action on the land be deferred until the USDA completes a funding source review.

"Let me be clear: advancing this project without complying with federal farmland protections could place your township, and any funding partners, in violation of federal law," Rollins' letter says.

"Depending on the outcome of our review, non-compliance may subject the project to federal enforcement actions, including the freezing or clawback of funds, and could jeopardize the township's eligibility for future federal assistance."

ALSO READ: Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in NJ

Lawsuit: Township's plan is unconstitutional

Andy Henry and his brother Christopher Henry filed a lawsuit this week against the township seeking to have their ordinance deemed invalid because the affordable housing plan proposed by the township is unconstitutional. The lawsuit contends the plan goes against the township master plan, which seeks to protect farmland and encourage development in the area between Route 130 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

On Friday, Township Administrator Denise Marabello did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information or comment on Rollins' letter.

The Legislature may get involved as well with the introduction of bills by Assemblyman Alex Sauickie, R-Ocean. Bill AR197 asks Cranbury to reconsider its plan. It also calls for state eminent domain reform so that solving a housing crisis does not create a food insecurity crisis.

Cows at Andy's Farm in Cranbury (Jay Taylor) Cows at Andy's Farm in Cranbury (Jay Taylor) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow