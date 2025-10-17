We took a poll on today’s show asking listeners to share their favorite fall date ideas in New Jersey and wow, you came through!

Jersey might be loud, crowded, and a little chaotic most of the year, but in the fall? It’s pure magic. The weather’s perfect, the leaves are showing off, and suddenly everything feels a little more romantic. Here are just a few of your best suggestions for cozy, scenic, and slightly unexpected Jersey dates this season.

Colorful Victorian Houses in Cape May

Cape May Getaway

This one came up over and over (always does!) and for good reason. Cape May in the fall is basically a Hallmark movie that hasn’t been filmed yet. The crowds are gone, the ocean breeze is cool, and you can actually get a table at your favorite restaurant. Stroll the promenade, visit one of the wineries, and stay overnight at one of those gorgeous old Victorian inns.

(Google Maps)

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatres

Nothing says “true love” like solving a fake homicide over dinner. Lol. A bunch of you mentioned the murder mystery nights popping up around Jersey this time of year places like The Mansion in Voorhees or The Cranbury Inn. It’s silly, it’s interactive, and it’s a great way to laugh together (and quietly judge everyone’s acting skills). It’s not MY cup of tea but to each his or her own!

Rat's Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture (Rat's Facebook)

Grounds for Sculpture and Rat’s Restaurant – Hamilton

This one’s an absolute must. Grounds for Sculpture is beautiful any time, but in the fall it’s next-level romantic. The sculptures peek out through colorful trees, and Rat’s Restaurant next door looks like a French fairy tale. Have lunch on the patio, walk the paths, and pretend you’re art critics who know what you’re talking about.

Address: 1480 State Route 23, Sussex, NJ High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial via Facebook

Hiking at High Point

If you’re the outdoorsy type (or you’re dating one), hiking at High Point is perfect. You get sweeping views of the tri-state area and all the fall colors you could ever want. Bring coffee, layer up, and make it your “we’re not gym people but we tried” kind of date.

Boardwalk or Beach Walks

Several listeners mentioned hitting the Shore in the fall and honestly, that’s underrated. I love the beaches this time of year. They're quiet, the sunsets hit differently, and you can actually hear the waves without someone blasting a Bluetooth speaker nearby.

Sussex County Google Maps

Weekend at a Jersey Resort

If you want to go all in, a weekend getaway to one of New Jersey’s resorts is always a win. Think Crystal Springs in Sussex County, Congress Hall in Cape May, or even a cozy B&B up in the Skylands. Spa day, fire pits, wine by the fireplace …all the cozy stuff that makes fall feel like a hug. (Well, at least that’s how it feels to me!)

So there you have it!! Straight from our listeners! Whether it’s a beach stroll, a mountain hike, or a fancy dinner surrounded by sculptures, fall is the perfect time to fall in love (again) in New Jersey.

