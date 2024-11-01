Ooh la la! These are New Jersey’s most romantic fall getaways

Now that the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, wouldn’t it be nice to get away, then snuggle up with your significant other to stay cozy and warm?

Fall is the perfect time to have a weekend escape: the weather is cooler and crisp, you can enjoy the vibrant leaves, and it’s the perfect time to gather around a fire pit to make s’mores.

Perhaps you want to have an autumnal getaway without traveling too far. If you’re looking to stay in the Garden State then you should consider these recommendations from fellow travelers.

Dating Advice surveyed thousands of couples looking for great romantic fall getaways based on their experiences.

The most romantic fall getaways in New Jersey

Skylands Region

With rolling hills and vibrant fall foliage, the Skylands Region is perfect for a romantic escape. Couples can hike through scenic trails, explore quaint towns, and stay in rustic lodges surrounded by the beauty of autumn.

Lambertville

Known for its artsy vibe and quaint charm, Lambertville is a lovely fall destination. Couples can browse antique shops, explore art galleries, and walk along the scenic Delaware River, then unwind in a charming inn or cozy bed-and-breakfast.

Cape May

This charming seaside town offers beautiful fall colors and a peaceful atmosphere as the summer crowds fade. Couples can stroll the historic streets, enjoy cozy cafes, and stay in Victorian-style bed-and-breakfasts with ocean views.

Before the weather gets too chilly and we dive into winter, make sure you check out these locations for a relaxing weekend with your significant other!

