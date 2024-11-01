Ooh la la! These are New Jersey’s most romantic fall getaways
Now that the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, wouldn’t it be nice to get away, then snuggle up with your significant other to stay cozy and warm?
Fall is the perfect time to have a weekend escape: the weather is cooler and crisp, you can enjoy the vibrant leaves, and it’s the perfect time to gather around a fire pit to make s’mores.
Perhaps you want to have an autumnal getaway without traveling too far. If you’re looking to stay in the Garden State then you should consider these recommendations from fellow travelers.
Dating Advice surveyed thousands of couples looking for great romantic fall getaways based on their experiences.
The most romantic fall getaways in New Jersey
Skylands Region
With rolling hills and vibrant fall foliage, the Skylands Region is perfect for a romantic escape. Couples can hike through scenic trails, explore quaint towns, and stay in rustic lodges surrounded by the beauty of autumn.
Lambertville
Known for its artsy vibe and quaint charm, Lambertville is a lovely fall destination. Couples can browse antique shops, explore art galleries, and walk along the scenic Delaware River, then unwind in a charming inn or cozy bed-and-breakfast.
Cape May
This charming seaside town offers beautiful fall colors and a peaceful atmosphere as the summer crowds fade. Couples can stroll the historic streets, enjoy cozy cafes, and stay in Victorian-style bed-and-breakfasts with ocean views.
Before the weather gets too chilly and we dive into winter, make sure you check out these locations for a relaxing weekend with your significant other!
Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The best hiking spot in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
Hiking New Jersey's Goat Hill Overlook
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.