READINGTON — QuickChek has ended its 27-year title sponsorship of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

The annual show at Solberg Airport will likely have a new title sponsor for the first time since 1993 when hundreds of balloons take to the skies in July 2020.

More than 169,000 people attended the festival in 2019.

QuickChek CEO Dean Durling said in a statement that the festival was a showcase event for the company that allowed it to grow its brand and market share to 160 stores in New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

“For our brand, we’ve received tremendous media impressions that generate coverage and brand presence in the top market in the country. We’re proud of the role we’ve played but as we focus on our new stores, the time is right for someone else to enjoy the success we’ve had as its title sponsor," Durling said.

What is the cost of being the festival's title sponsor? Festival owner Howard Freeman was unavailable for comment on Wednesday to get an exact figure.

The event is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America with an estimated economic impact of $52.4 million.

It has raised more than $3 million for local charities and nonprofits, festival organizers have said.

QuickChek said it will still be part of the festival. In 2019 it operated a pop-up full-size store at the festival.

