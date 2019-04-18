Quick thinking cop in ‘right place at right time’ — #BlueFriday

Sometimes when you see the flashing lights of a police car pulling you over, it may not be a bad thing for you. Actually it could be to save your life!

Washington Township (Morris County) Police Lieutenant Douglas Compton is our #BlueFriday honoree today.

Lt. Compton was in his patrol car on Schooley's Mountain Road when he spotted a van with flames visible underneath the truck. He pulled them over and got the driver and passenger out right before the van was engulfed in flames. The occupants had no idea the truck was on fire. Turns out the issue was a gas leak.



The bottom line is that thanks to the quick thinking of Lt. Compton, these two individuals and who knows which other driver was saved because the van pulled over and avoided catching fire in traffic.

Just proves the point once again. There is no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: