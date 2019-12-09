Protecting kids from online predators: Live WEDNESDAY at 7 p.m.

Wednesday night at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 FM and NJ101.5 present a special, live town hall on the dangers children face online.

Watch our video of the on-air program at Facebook.com/NJ1015 Wednesday to ask two State Police experts questions on cyber safety in real-time. Call 800-283-1015 to ask your questions on the air.

"Sadly, the holidays are an opportune time for cyber child predators," station brand manager Anne Gress said. "Our award-winning news department has assembled timely and important strategies to protect kids whether on social media sites, online apps, or video game platforms. Keeping children safe is a top priority of New Jersey 101.5, and this information is must-hear (and must-see on Facebook Live) before buying kids any digital holiday gifts.”

The program’s on-air guest panel includes New Jersey State Police Lt. John Pizzuro, commander of the NJSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni; and Dr. Steven Tobias, director of the Center for Child & Family Development in Morristown.

All week, we're exploring online safety in a series of articles leading up to the town hall. We'll explore not just where danger lurks — and you might be surprised where it does — but what you, as a parent, can do to keep your child safe.

Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, visit this post on NJ1015.com, use the free New Jersey 101.5 app, or see Facebook.com/NJ1015 at 7 p.m. to listen to and watch the Town Hall live.

From our 2017 program on online dangers:

