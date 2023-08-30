NJ middle school science teacher accused of keeping child pornography

🔻 NJ man accused of keeping stash of child pornography

A 55-year-old middle school teacher in Middlesex County has been arrested for keeping child pornography.

Julius Coaccioli, of Woodbridge, has been a science teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Edison.

Coaccioli was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography, of less than 1,000 images.

After receiving a cyber tip from State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation, involving its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Victims Unit.

Coaccioli was arrested Wednesday without incident at his home.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

