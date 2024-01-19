🔺 Monmouth County teacher accused of criminal sex contact

A 26-year-old teacher and sports coach in Monmouth County has been accused of offering to pay cash for a sex act and sending sexually explicit media of himself to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Friday.

Thomas R. Carraher, of Howell, was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted promotion of obscene material to a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact.

Carraher has been working as a teacher at Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls, and also as a girls basketball coach at Shrewsbury Borough School.

He has been suspended from both jobs and was ordered not to have contact with any students or staff members, according to school officials in both districts.

Investigators found that Carraher recently used a social media app in his attempt to solicit the sex act and sent a graphic image and video of himself, according to Santiago.

Carraher then tried to solicit a graphic image from the person with whom he was communicating.

As of Friday, there was no known connection directly to any student or athlete at either school.

Investigators said anyone with additional information about Carraher’s activities can contact MCPO Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Carraher was arrested on Thursday and was being held in Monmouth County Jail, pending an appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

