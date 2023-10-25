All these accused NJ ‘perv’ teachers and coaches were arrested in a year

Another dozen teachers, coaches or instructors have been arrested so far this year, facing troubling charges involving child sex assault, child pornography or one alleged case of pornographic selfies tagged as a “pervy teacher.”

In just the month of October, five New Jersey men were arrested over a two-day span — two were accused of molesting students, while three have been charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Beyond arrests made over the past two years — there were also still pending NJ cases involving educators arrested in years prior.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker