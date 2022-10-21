12 accused ‘perv’ teachers, coaches busted in NJ just this year

October has been an active month for law enforcement officials filing charges against teachers and instructors accused of predatory behavior.

Over the past three weeks, five New Jersey educators have been arrested in separate cases for various offenses — ranging from a dean at a private school in Newark accused of luring, to a music teacher in West Windsor accused of sharing child pornography.

An Atlantic County teacher also has been charged with criminal sexual contact, stemming from an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student.

In 2019, New Jersey joined states with a law that criminalizes sexual conduct between teachers, school workers, bus drivers or volunteers with students older than 18 but younger than 22.

It bolsters existing law which makes it illegal for an individual with supervisory or disciplinary authority to engage in such activity with anyone younger than 18 — which has been the subject of at least a couple of NJ arrests within the past year.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

