HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the prosecutor's office said.

The alleged criminal activity was revealed when the victim's mother uncovered text messages between Debiec and her 13-year-old son, according to documents in the case.

An affidavit in the case suggests the activity began when Debiec was the victim's fifth-grade teacher, and it's continued since then.

The victim provided a videotaped statement to police on Monday, advising them that Debiec provided him with vodka, vape pens, and THC drops, the prosecutor's office said.

Also, text messages confirming these accusations were shown to authorities, the prosecutor's office said. The victim's mother had taken his phone away as a means of punishment and discovered the text exchanges, the prosecutor's office said.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the elementary school for comment. Debiec, who's been teaching since at least 2009, is not on the school website's current roster of teachers.

The investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 609-989-6568.

As of this writing, attorney information for Dubiec was unknown.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

