NJ sex predator gets more prison for abuse at Boy Scout camp

🔶 NJ child sex offender already in prison

🔶 Man gets a third prison term for abusing boy

🔶 Convict was Boy Scout leader, private school teacher, EMS volunteer

A 37-year-old Morris County man already in prison for both making child pornography and a teen's sexual assault has received another prison term for sexually abusing a boy scout.

Colin Skeele, of Florham Park, has been a Boy Scout camp counselor, a private school teacher in Boonton and Stirling and a former EMS volunteer captain in Vernon.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to a year and a half in state prison for sexually abusing a teen camper starting a decade ago at Boys Scouts of America Camp NoBeBoSco in Hardwick.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Skeele was 26 when he started abusing a 15-year-old counselor in training. Numerous sexual acts happened at the camp’s medical tent.

🔶 Skeele paid boy for nude photos, viewed live abuse ‘shows’

Four years ago, Skeele was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

In 2011, Skeele became Facebook friends with a boy met while working at the same camp.

Skeele then offered to pay the boy to take sexually explicit photos of himself and send them to Skeele. In one case, he paid the child about $100 to send nude selfies.

Skeele then sent at least one pornographic image of that boy to a different young camper.

Between 2012 and 2014, Skeele also paid to view live child sexual abuse shows in an online connection with the Philippines, “which Skeele directed and viewed in real time” via a video and chat service.

In addition to his federal prison term, which he was currently serving in Marion, Illinois, Skeele also was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

He must also register as a sex offender and cannot have contact with anyone younger than 18.

🔶 While on EMS squad, Skeele sexually assaulted teen cadet

During his time as a volunteer emergency squad captain in Vernon — Skeele met a female teen whom he also sexually assaulted.

In 2020, Skeele was sentenced in Sussex County to seven years in state prison for the sex assault of a teen with the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Corps, as reported by New Jersey Herald.

Skeele was a supervisor of the female cadet, then 16.

That term has been allowed to run at the same time as his federal prison sentence.

In addition to serving as an EMS captain and a camp counselor, between 2009 and 2012 Skeele was a teacher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and St. Vincent DePaul School, Catholic Diocese of Paterson officials previously confirmed to NJ Herald.

