Prosecutor: Woman raped by man on Morristown, NJ trail on Tuesday

MORRISTOWN — Authorities have asked the public for help after a sexual assault along a Morris County trail on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. on the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown, two young men approached a female and asked for money, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

When the victim did not provide money, Carrol said, one of the men pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by.

Both suspects, described to police as Hispanic males around the age of 20, then left the area.

Police said one of the men was also described as having black hair, last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described to police as wearing a black hat, black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back, and black pants.

One of the men was also seen riding a bicycle.

The 2.7-mile trail is county-maintained — it runs parallel to the New Jersey Transit Line railroad tracks and is frequented by commuters and students as well as walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200.

Anonymous tips also can be shared by calling Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743- 7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255), or via the CrimeStoppers website.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

