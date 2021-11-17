Prosecutor IDs Plainsboro, NJ man hit, killed by State Police vehicle on Route 1

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A pedestrian killed after being hit on Route 1 by a marked State Police vehicle has been identified as a Plainsboro man.

Acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Donelle Miles, 50, was struck by the troop car around 5:55 a.m. last Thursday, in the southbound lanes of the highway near Raymond Road in South Brunswick.

The police car parked at the crash scene on Nov. 11 was a sedan that did not appear to have sustained damage.

Ciccone has not disclosed the identity of the trooper involved, whether or not they were on duty at the time and any other circumstances of the crash.

State Police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the trooper's status.

According to his Facebook page Miles had graduated from Trenton Central High School within the Class of 1990.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the crash to call her office at 732-745-4328.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

