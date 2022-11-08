Problem at the polls in NJ today? Here’s the number to call

My friend Tom Szymanski is the Executive Director of the NJGOP.

He called the show on Election Day to let voters know about a special hotline staffed with experts and attorneys to handle complaints from voters if they encounter any obstacles at the polls.

We know that there are irregularities, machines that don't work, people told they already voted when they may not have, all legitimate issues that need to be addressed TODAY so all legal votes can be counted.

Voters Across The Country Head To The Polls For The Midterm Elections Stephen Maturen loading...

If you are headed to the polls, please jot down this number — (732) 335-7300 — and call the NJGOP Election Integrity Hotline with your name, spell it out, and voting location and we'll be on the case.

Thanks for participating in one of the most important days on the American calendar. I'll have a breakdown of the results on Wednesday's show and how the winners and losers may impact life in the Garden State.

For now, just go vote!

