Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you.
The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam.
From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
It's critical that if we are going to turn our state and country around and protect our kids, communities, first responder, and small businesses we need to communicate in person.
Too many leaders over-rely on social media and advertising to get the word out. I think it's time for some old-fashioned pressing of the flesh.
You can't get canceled or edited in a one-on-one conversation.
Many of the events are free to the public, some are ticketed so we can help support important causes like the "Field of Dreams" in Toms River and CFC Loud N Clear.
Coming up over the next few weeks are events in Wyckoff, Gibbstown, Pequannock, Springfield, Wall, Matawan, and Morristown.
Check out my full schedule HERE and hopefully, I'll see you on the trail!
Don't forget to download the free New Jersey 101.5 app and send me a chat (actually Producer Kristen will get it!) and let me know what's on your mind!
