Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022

If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you.

The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam.

From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.

It's critical that if we are going to turn our state and country around and protect our kids, communities, first responder, and small businesses we need to communicate in person.

Too many leaders over-rely on social media and advertising to get the word out. I think it's time for some old-fashioned pressing of the flesh.

You can't get canceled or edited in a one-on-one conversation.

Many of the events are free to the public, some are ticketed so we can help support important causes like the "Field of Dreams" in Toms River and CFC Loud N Clear.

Coming up over the next few weeks are events in Wyckoff, Gibbstown, Pequannock, Springfield, Wall, Matawan, and Morristown.

Check out my full schedule HERE and hopefully, I'll see you on the trail!

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: