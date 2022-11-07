Election Day preview: 3 leaders to watch in NJ

In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Sheriff Fred Brown has been at the helm of law enforcement for the past 12 years.

He's helped keep crime down and has proactively addressed school safety by training cops and working with schools to provide security.

He's a humble, measured, courageous public servant. I was proud to join him in Clinton on Saturday as a part of our common-sense government tour around the state.

He joined us on the show Monday morning.

Another outstanding candidate for Sherrif joined me as well. Although Chief Bob Kugler lost the race last year, he's a leader to watch after his political opponents unsuccessfully tried to derail his career.

In 1978 an ordinance was passed in Saddle River to prevent local businesses from using police escorts to drop off deposits to the bank.

The indictment was a misinterpretation of the ordinance accusing the Chief of corruption for assigning police officers to escort funerals. The good news is the charges were thrown out because they were ridiculous.

The other news is that this courageous law enforcement leader suffered a year-and-a-half-long legal battle that cost him his job, salary, and reputation. Now he's back.

Hopefully, he'll be reinstated as the Chief in Saddle Brook, and from my perspective, he'll run for Sherrif again and restore competency to the Bergen County department.

Can you imagine doing your job, keeping the peace, and honoring the fallen only to be indicted for corruption and facing 20 years in prison?!? Thankfully, common sense prevailed and the chief is speaking out.

He's not bitter, he's very matter-of-fact. Ready to get his post back and continue his 38-year career as a law enforcement leader.

Another contested Sheriffs race is taking place in Somerset County where the incumbent Democrat is under fire from Republicans for his campaign claims about his record specifically when it comes to the fentanyl crisis.

The GOP County Chairman Tim Howes joined us on air to discuss.

