New Jersey Congressional battle is on for 2022 (Opinion)

NJ business leader and former candidate for governor, Phil Rizzo, made an important announcement on our morning show Thursday. He's decided to take the momentum he gained from coming in second after only a brief campaign for governor and jump into one of the races that promises to be close in New Jersey.

Mikie Sherril is the Democratic incumbent in New Jersey's 11th district. A district that had been held by the GOP for three decades before Sherrill won in 2018. She essentially campaigned as a Republican and took advantage of the infighting among Republicans who failed to rally around the GOP nominee Assemblyman Jay Webber.

She won re-election in 2020, mainly due to President Trump's unpopularity in NJ at the time. Trump won the district in 2016 by a point and in 2020 the GOP candidate for Congress, Rosemarie Becchi, outperformed the GOP top of the ticket by a point.

The bottom line is the district is poised to return to GOP hands which makes the primary a huge deal. Rizzo is a successful NJ entrepreneur, a prolific fundraiser, and champion of civil, economic, and religious liberty. He's a former pastor and a happily married proud father. Phil is a passionate, happy warrior for his principles. He's fighting to restore common sense to the garden state through Congress.

