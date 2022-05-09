A Republican candidate for Congress is showing what he stands for, all while standing one leg.

GOP primary challenger Bob Healy accepted the challenge by opponent Ian Smith, a gym owner who was recently busted on his latest DWI charge.

Smith had been asked by debate moderator David Weinstein about his drunk driving arrest on March 27 on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. The co-owner of Attilis Gym maintained his innocence even after the release of video of the field sobriety test that officers determined he had failed. Smith was taken to police headquarters where he refused to take a breathalyzer test, and was charged for that.

"That's why we asked for the tapes to be released immediately. We wanted people to take a look at them and people have and the overwhelming amount of people that we have spoken to show support in our statements," Smith said.

Healy disagreed with Smith's conclusions about the test and reaction to his arrest.

"The simple fact is you lied. You lied twice. How are voters supposed to believe you when you lie about something like that? I understand this is a country of second chances but you had a great opportunity to be a better person and you failed," Healy said, referring to Smith's charged in 2007 with causing the death of Atlantic County College student Kevin Ade. He was sentenced in 2008 to five years and six months in prison.

Smith came back with a challenge to stand on one foot for 56 seconds as he did during his field sobriety test.

Healy offers a Joint Base tutorial

Healy on Saturday released a video of himself accepting the challenge by standing on one leg along with a brief recent history of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in an effort to "help" Smith.

"You had some difficulty answering a question I asked you about during the debate about the Joint Base. So for the next 56 seconds I'm going to stand on one foot and give you and anyone else watching as much information about the Joint Base as I can," Healy said.

The question was about how many jobs the Joint Base creates, its economic impact and how he would ensure the base would stay open. Smith admitted that he did not know the answers but if elected he would surround himself with "a team of people who give me the specific information that will help me make a good decision."

Healy went on for 80 seconds.

There are differences between how they held their respective legs. Smith had to hold his arms by his side as he counted out loud outside on a chilly night. Healy spoke but held his foot by the toes and was indoors.

