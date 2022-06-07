Repeal absurd NJ law — Protect voting integrity and security (Opinion)

If you live in New Jersey, you know by now that there is a law for just about everything.

In the Garden State, there is a law that actually BANS cops from polling places.

Sadly, virtue signaling and false narratives seem to rule the day with our current Democratic majority in Trenton.

The prime sponsor of this decidedly anti-cop legislation is state Sen. Shirley Turner.

Her quote justifying the new law was based on preventing voter intimidation, from her perspective:

I remember back in 1981 when Republicans had plain-clothed police officers at the polls,” Turner, D-Mercer, told NJ Advance Media the day it passed in the state Senate. “It was intimidation. They were doing it to suppress the vote.

Her argument is that the Republican effort in 1981, which clearly helped Tom Kean squeak in as governor, was for all intents and purposes an attempt to suppress votes.

I don't disagree with her on the RNC's attempt to target inner cities in the 1980s. But that has literally NOTHING to do with having uniformed police officers patrolling a site where a high number of people will be present and the threat potential is as high as it is in any public space.

We have schools closing in NJ on Election Day because administrators are unable to provide adequate security for the kids with so many strangers coming in and out.

The solution is obvious. I've proposed a simple plan to protect our schools from mass shooters, which you can read HERE.

The other problem with Turner's race-baiting argument is that she is conflating election security with protecting people and acting as if simple police protection is racist. That is absurd and a slap in the face to all of our law enforcement members.

Forgetting the ridiculous attempt by the GOP in the 1980s to use armed men to provide election security.

First, we have to separate the term integrity from security. Here's the solution to both provide security and protect voter integrity:

Repeal the law banning police officers from polling locations so police patrols to protect voters from would-be criminals and shooters.

A government-issued photo ID that matches people to the voter list.

Posted signs at EVERY polling place with a hotline for voting irregularities. We've heard story after story of voters being turned away, offered provisional ballots, or machines simply not functioning.

End early voting. Vote by mail, THROUGH THE POSTAL SERVICE, or in-person on Election Day. Period.

We need to stop allowing politicians to repeat decades-old stories in an effort to justify a law that leads to less security for voters and does NOTHING to guarantee that all legal votes will count.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

