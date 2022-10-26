Countdown to Election Day in NJ (Opinion)

In less than two weeks we'll be seeing results coming across our TV screens for races up and down the ballot.

Hundreds of candidates running for seats across all 21 counties in the Garden State. County commissioner, municipal council and Congress are all up for grabs.

It's hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to politics as the news media spins narratives instead of reporting facts for the most part.

Based on the current mess in the economy, instability around the world, and overreaching government mandates now being shot down by the courts, voters are ready for change.

The Republicans are most likely going to achieve a significant majority in the House of Representatives finally retiring Nancy Pelosi from the Speaker's chair.

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) loading...

NJ candidates may play a role in this expected new majority with strong challenger campaigns being waged across the state.

Billy Prempeh is an air force veteran who is taking on 26-year incumbent Bill Pascrell in NJ's 9th District, which covers parts of Bergen, Passaic, and Hudson Counties.

Billy Prempeh Billy Prempeh loading...

Pascrell, unlike all the other Democrats in NJ, refuses to debate Billy. If you've heard Billy speak, you can understand his fear.

Frank Pallotta is taking on incumbent Josh Gottheimer in NJ's 5th District, which covers parts of Bergen, Passaic, Warren, and Sussex counties.

These are just two of the races that you need to watch headed into Election Day.

We were also joined by Somerset County Clerk candidate Suzanne Maeder running to make government work better.

More to come...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

