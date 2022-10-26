Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote

PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery.

Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.

An undercover detective then posed as a local voter and met with Camilo.

She then filled out a mail-in ballot for the detective and in turn gave them a $20 ShopRite gift card, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

When arrested immediately after the meeting, Camilo was found in possession of the same mail-in ballot.

State election law bans the offering of any incentives for voting for a particular candidate.

Camilo has been charged with third-degree bribery in official or political matters.

The investigation is active and anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4263.

Though not identified by the prosecutor, Camilo was working for candidate Jeanette Rios, as reported by the New Jersey Globe.

Rios is running alongside incumbent Perth Amboy City Councilman Joel Pabon as well as candidate Junior Iglesia, as three city council seats are up for grabs this Election Day.

Two other incumbents, Perth Amboy City Council President William Petrick and Councilwoman Milady Tejeda are also running for re-election, each with two running mates, respectively, as reported by MyCentralJersey.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

