Armed officers in New Jersey schools is the wrong first step (Opinion)

As I've discussed for many years, I'm a proud firearms owner and former military. I'm armed in my home and I believe all responsible Americans should consider gun ownership in order to add a worst-case level of protection for their home and family.

I believe that the right to carry a concealed weapon should be reciprocal across the U.S., like a marriage license. Once you are licensed to carry in any state, you should be able to carry in every state.

As pro-Second Amendment as I am, I'm disappointed that every time we experience a tragedy like the one in Uvalde, Texas, the debate either turns to gun control or more armed protection for our schools.

First of all, our nation is well-armed. Legally. According to Pew Research, 40% of Americans live in a household with firearms. With 332 million Americans, that means there are firearms in the households of more than 132 million of us.

When you take a critical look at violence in our nation, you'll see the recurring theme of gunfire and "mass shootings" predominately in places like Philadelphia, Chicago, Memphis and Houston.

The horror of Uvalde should not be overlooked and is different from the other shootings we have seen in recent years. It happened when kids were placed in the care of the school, with parents assuming that their kids would be safe.

I understand the reaction among some New Jersey schools to place armed guards in the halls to be there as a solution should a shooter have his designs on New Jersey school kids. That said, there are many steps we should be taking before we accept a gunfight in the school.

First, every school should be tasked with a minimum level of security including camera and identification access to the building.

Second, camera systems that can feed directly to local police.

Third, limited access points and movement to and from school during the school day.

It has also been suggested that schools that are being refitted and rebuilt should follow certain protocols, like eliminating curved halls and recessed interior doors.

Knox boxes at each entrance to make the school immediately accessible to first responders.

Do all of this immediately if not sooner. Then let's address the reckless behavior of far-left woke politicians like Phil Murphy.

Stop releasing criminals who are convicted of crimes before they serve their ENTIRE sentence.

The other critical piece of the school security issue is addressing mental health and run-ins with law enforcement at younger ages. We saw this play out in horrific ways in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

The fact that political leaders would rather grab a sound bite on a piece of legislation that will contribute nothing positive is exactly why people have lost faith in politicians and politics in general. Time to address practical solutions and leave the theoretical debates for a more peaceful time.

