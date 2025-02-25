Prison for NJ man who brutally stabbed woman near her grandkids

🔶NJ man gets prison for attempted murder

A 38-year-old Middletown man who admitted trying to kill a female relative while her young grandchildren were nearby has been sentenced to prison.

Timothy J. Sauers received a 15-year term last week in Superior Court in Monmouth County.

He must serve more than 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Last month, Sauers pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder in connection with the violent attack on July 5, 2023.

Middletown Township police were called to a domestic violence emergency at a residence on Hillside Street.

Officers found the victim had been stabbed in the neck with injuries to her hands in the struggle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim’s two underage grandchildren were present but were physically unharmed, police said.

Another resident who stepped in to stop the attack was also treated for injury.

Sauers was armed with two knives at the time of the attack and had also smashed two vehicles at the home, using bricks and a pipe, according to a criminal complaint.

Under terms of his plea, Sauers has been ordered to have no further contact with the victim and cannot return to the house where he attacked her.

2 previous prison terms

Sauers has a lengthy criminal past, according to court records. In 2009, he was sentenced in Ocean County to five years in prison after being convicted of vehicular homicide.

Then in 2016, Sauers pulled a weapon on Toms River police during a traffic stop — the 29-year-old was subsequently shot and wounded.

The weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun, with its orange safety tip removed.

Sauers received another five-year sentence for an unlawful weapons possession conviction and state authorities announced in 2017 that the officers were justified in their use of force.

