In latest run-in with law, NJ man admits trying to stab relative to death

🔶 NJ man admits trying to kill relative

🔶 Must avoid contact with surviving victim

🔶 Convict has criminal past

A 38-year-old Middletown man has admitted to trying to kill a female relative in a violent attack at home.

Timothy J. Sauers pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder, during a Friday hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

On July 5, 2023, Middletown Township police were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hillside Street, prosecutors said.

(Monmouth County Canva) ( Canva) loading...

Officers found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times — including in the back of the neck.

She was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery along with another resident, who stepped in to stop the attack.

An infant was also inside the home but was unharmed.

Monmouth County investigators said Sauers was responsible for the attempted killing, armed with two knives at the time of the attack, according to a criminal complaint.

Sauers had also smashed two vehicles belonging to the victim, using bricks and a pipe, the same paperwork said.

Prosecutors will recommend a term of 15 years in prison at Sauer’s sentencing on Feb. 20, subject to the state's No Early Release Act.

Under terms of his plea, Sauers would have no further contact with the victim and cannot return to the house where he attacked her.

Jail, handcuffs Credit artisteer, Getty Images (Credit artisteer, Getty Images) loading...

2 previous prison terms

It appeared that Sauers has a lengthy criminal past.

In 2009, Sauers was sentenced in Ocean County to five years in prison after being convicted of vehicular homicide, according to court records.

Then in 2016, Sauers pulled a weapon on Toms River police during a traffic stop. The 29-year-old was subsequently shot and wounded.

The weapon turned out to be an air gun with its orange safety tip removed, NJ.com reported.

Sauers received another five-year sentence for an unlawful weapons possession conviction and state authorities announced in 2017 that the officers were justified in their use of force.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow