Princeton’s serial groper does it again! No arrests after 5 years

PRINCETON — Police have released an image of the man connected to at least 12 groping incidents dating back to 2014 following an incident on Saturday morning.

The image was captured by a home security system after a 24-year-old woman who was grabbed about 10 a.m on Linden Lane chased the groper, according to police Sgt. Frederick Williams. It was the second reported incident on Linden Lane, where a 15-year-old was groped in June.

The woman said the attacker had medium length black hair, was short in height with a stocky build, and was wearing a neon yellow polo shirt and jeans. The description is similar to those of previous incidents.

Sketch of Princeton groping suspect issued in August 2017 (Princeton Police)

Saturday's incident is the 13th groping incident in Princeton since 2014, according to Williams. Twelve incidents took place on the east side of Princeton and one was on Mercer Street. All the victims who could describe their assailant in most cases, including the latest one, described a "stocky Hispanic" man, according to Williams.

Police asked anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to call 609-921-2100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5