Primary Election Day — did you vote?

Primary election day is here and most people don't seem to care.

The problem is you have a system that is rigged to support the incumbents. We have a map drawn around likely voters and a rule that you have to declare for affiliation with the party you cast a ballot for in the Primary.

How many more stories of corrupt behind the scenes political bullying do we need to hear before we rise up and change the system? Voters should have a choice. No elected official should hold a party position and no voter should be turned away.

It's time to break the back of the old system. When Jersey votes, New Jerseyans win. Trump voters and Progressives can find common ground on empowering voters. Join me.

