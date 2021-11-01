No excuses: You have no right to complain if you don’t vote

A quick message to anyone in New Jersey who doesn't believe in voting. No vote means no complaining, full stop.

Every election cycle, I hear of those who have many opinions of how our state is doing. But when they get asked who they voted for, the response is they don't vote.

It's one thing not to reveal who your candidate is, or what your party affiliation is. If you choose to keep that private you're perfectly in your right to do so,

But as for those of you who choose to ride out an election, I just have one question... Why?

Here are five commonly heard reasons as to why someone might not cast a ballot, and why that matters.

