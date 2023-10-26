All the NJ candidates who Bill Spadea is endorsing: Have you voted yet?
As I make my way around the state campaigning for dozens of local candidates, it's clear that there is an energy this year that we haven't seen since 1993.
The year 1993 was significant because it was a statewide election where the momentum shifted toward Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Whitman. "Florio Free in '93" was the slogan of the year.
Whitman went on to defeat the incumbent Democrat Jim Florio by just over 26,000 votes out of nearly 2.5 million cast.
This year, there is no statewide candidate so the attention has turned to local races.
This is the first time in decades that we're seeing the energy from voters starting at the local level and potentially creating an "up-ballot" surge.
Typically, it's a state or national candidate that has "coattails" driving up the vote "down the ballot." This year, it's the locals who may help carry Senate and Assembly candidates over the top.
All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
Several local candidates joined the show this week to make their final appeal to voters:
Don Lemma
Running for County Commissioner in Somerset County
Joe Lukac
Running for Mayor in Manville
Micheline Attieh
Running for State Senate in LD 38, Bergen County
Evie
Running for school board in Greenwich, Warren County - Column 1
Daniel Bell
Running for Lacey Board of Education
Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.