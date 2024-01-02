Spadea welcomes new NJ leaders you successfully elected

We started the New Year the right way by welcoming New Jersey's brand-new local leaders.

Jodi and I spent New Year's Day traveling the state visiting local swearing-in ceremonies to congratulate new municipal leaders. Two standouts in the local changes this year are Plumstead's new mayor, Dominick Cuozzo ...

(Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) (Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) loading...

... and South River's new mayor Peter Guindi.

(Photo: Daniel A. Boulos) (Photo: Daniel A. Boulos) loading...

As you know, our organization spent the last election cycle helping candidates for boards of education, mayor, council, and county commissioners. With more than 100 candidates receiving support in a multitude of ways, 40% were successful on election day.

Unlike other organizations that raise money based on their "scorecard," meaning the win/loss percentage, we take on races that are not on the top of anyone's list. Races that are challenging and unlikely to win.

Instead of going for easy wins to raise money and change nothing in government, we look to set up a beachhead in difficult areas to begin the process of changing government.

(Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) (Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) loading...

Congratulations to all the hard-working winners across New Jersey, including our friend John Bacchione, elected mayor in Berkeley in Ocean County, and Dan Rodrick, elected as the new mayor in Toms River.

NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries These were the highest median teacher salaries during the 2022-23 school year budget, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Education. We begin with districts whose median salaries are at least $95,000 and work our way up to the highest median salary. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom