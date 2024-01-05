Local matters when it comes to saving New Jersey

Since the New Year, Jodi and I have been making to rounds visiting with newly elected and re-elected members of municipal government.

As we've learned over the past few years, some of the most important officeholders sit on Boards of Education, Township Councils, and in the Mayor's Office.

We spent time in Ocean, Middlesex, and Morris counties on New Year's Day and yesterday we hit Somerset County.

Congratulations to Mayor Matt Moench on the beginning of his second term leading the great township of Bridgewater. It was also inspiring to see Councilman Tim Ring sworn in by his daughter and then elected as the council president.

Congrats to Councilman Mike Kirsh on his election as well. Very cool to see Somerset County GOP chairman's better half swearing in Councilman Kirsh.

My friend Congressman Tom Kean was on hand to swear in the mayor, showing that he gets the job of a U.S. Congressman is local first, then DC.

This Saturday we'll be in Hopatcong welcoming in the new council members and new mayor.

One additional area of focus as we move forward into 2024, in addition to Hudson, Bergen, Ocean, Monmouth, and Atlantic is Gloucester County.

GOP Chairwoman Jacci Vigilante and I have been discussing the challenges and my recent call to revamp the GOP and focus on winning with the right candidates.

We're focused on local in 2024.

Join me.

