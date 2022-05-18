‘Primal Cuts': NJ comedian Julia Scotti releases new album, coming to Red Bank

Julia Scotti is not only a great comedian but a great friend.

She went through transitioning from a man to a woman, which has been documented in the movie "Julia Scotti; Funny Thay Way," to impressing Howie Mandell and Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent" to being part of Showtime's "More Funny Women Of A certain Age." Their live show will be at the Vogel Saturday, May 21.

The Fairview native's star continues to rise and now she has come out with her second album called "Primal Cuts," which was recorded at the Act 2 Theatre in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

Julia came on my New Jersey 101.5 show after responding to email.

Tell me about the new album.

"It’s called “Primal Cuts.” It’s a deeper dive into what makes me who I am than the first one was. The meat theme on the cover is a subtle reference to my old man, who was a butcher. I dedicated the album to him because he taught me funny in its most natural form"

How much of your Jersey roots influence your comedy and your album?

"Almost all of it. I think you can hear the sarcasm and the attitude clearly in it. Plus there’s a touch of Bronx Italian in it too as my father’s family clearly influenced me in my delivery."

What’s your funniest story about growing up in Jersey?

"When I was a teen I worked in a sandwich shop. You know, heroes and subs. One day, a young couple came in and ordered a large sub with EVERYTHING on it. They couldn’t decide what they wanted so they began arguing about the sandwich. By the time I brought it to their table they were getting louder and angrier.

She got so angry that she threw her soda at him. This enraged him even more, so he took this foot and a half long sub and hit her over the head with his half. She grabbed the other half and BAM!...right across the face! Tomato, bread, cheese, salami and lettuce, capicola, and pepperoncini everywhere! Only in Jersey."

Who are your biggest comedy influences?

"In no particular order, Laurel and Hardy, Charley Chaplin, Abbot and Costello, Jack Benny, Gracie Allen, Robert Klein, Lenny Bruce, Moms Mabley, Phyllis Diller, Totie Fields, Woody Allen, Joan Rivers, Rodney, …I could go on. Do you want me to?"

If you could get a current album from a dead comic who would you want to hear from?

"Ooh. Tough one. I’d have to say either Lenny, Moms, or Fred Allen"

To order Julia Scotti's "Primal Cuts" click here

