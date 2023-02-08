Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ

🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County

🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal

🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso

A new Portuguese coffee house and bakery has just opened in Somerset County on the Watchung Circle.

POURtuga Coffee House located at 60 Stirling Road, opened on Jan. 28.

Co-owner Stephanie Oliveira said she and her husband Ralph were inspired to open a coffee shop shortly after they moved to the area in January 2020 from the Ironbound section in Newark.

“We love living in this area, but missed our traditional Portuguese breakfast and coffee. We often would drive 30 minutes each way on Sunday mornings to pick up Portuguese rolls and pastries,” she said.

In October, the couple decided it was time to introduce delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso to their new community of Watchung.

“I had a vision to have our guests feel like they are visiting "avós" (grandma’s) house in Portugal,” Oliveira said.

Coincidentally, the ribbon cutting for the POURtuga Coffee House with Mayor Ronald Jubin was held on the same date Stephanie met her husband 10 years ago.

POURtuga Coffee House is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving fresh bread and pastries, baked and delivered daily to one of the couple’s favorite bakeries in Newark.

Some favorites include Bola de Berlim (a Portuguese doughnut), Pastel de Nata (custard cup), Tosta Mista (Portuguese panini), Galão (espresso latte), and traditional pão (bread).

For more information call 908-760-3007 or visit Facebook or Instagram pages.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

