Pork stuffed with spinach, fontina cheese and prosciutto

It's as good as you think.

First of all thanks to Rick the butcher at McCaffrey's in West Windsor. He butterflied the pork roast for me so it rolled out flat and was easy to stuff.

Start by brining the pork overnight in water and equal parts salt and sugar. I also added cayenne for good measure. Here's what you'll need to season the meat:

onion powder

garlic powder

thyme

cayenne

salt

pepper

rosemary

Season the meat in a baking sheet. Then prepare your stuffing:

garlic

spinach

prosciutto

shallot (onion).

Heat the oil in a non stick pan. Then add spinach and let it reduce. Add chopped onion and then add chopped prosciutto. Season with salt and pepper and red pepper flakes.

The last thing you do is add three cloves of garlic. I crush them with the flat end of a knife, peel and throw in some big chunks. Turn off the heat after about a minute.

Take the spinach mixture and spread over the seasoned side of the butterflied pork. Then add fontina cheese. Cut it into thick slices and spread evenly. Then roll the pork! Use kitchen/cooking twine and tie up the ends and the center (should be tied in at least four locations across the roast).

Preheat the oven to 350 and cook for an hour. Check to make sure the internal temp of the roast is 160. If not, continue cooking in ten minute increments until finished. Yes, some of the cheese is going to ooze out. I scraped it up and put on top of the meat. Then broiled it for 2 minutes.

Slice and plate drizzling some of the pan drippings over each slice.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: