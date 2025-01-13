Popular steakhouse to open its first NJ location
🍽Restaurant chain confirms the news
🍽Passaic County
🍽Impressive menu
CLIFTON — If a lover of steak, prime rib, chicken and handcrafted cocktails, you’re in luck. A new upscale dining experience is coming to Passaic County this year, which was first mentioned by Boozy Burbs.
J. Alexander's calls 14 states home and soon New Jersey will join the lineup, specifically Clifton.
J. Alexander’s Restaurants made the official announcement two months ago on LinkedIn without disclosing any season or opening date in the post. Similarly, the website homepage and other social media accounts have no mention of the future Clifton site.
There’s word the grand opening will happen this spring, according to Boozy Burbs. This news couldn’t be confirmed by New Jersey 101.5.
SEE ALSO: Popular Jersey Shore restaurant to open in Mercer County
The Clifton team is currently looking for servers, server assistant, restaurant manager NRO, prep cook, line cook, host, dishwashers and bartenders. The postings mention 852 Route 3 as the location.
Food expectations
Menus may vary from location to location, but here’s some current offerings:
- Hong Kong Shrimp
- Avocado Bomb
- Veggie Burger
- Crispy Shrimp Tacos
- Steak Maui
- Slow Roasted Prime Rib
- Carolina Crab Crakes
- Old World Lasagna
- Roasted Chicken
- Southern Cole Slaw
- Not Your Ordinary Mac & Cheese
- Handcrafted cocktails
- Handcrafted martinis
- Wines
- Desserts
- French Press Coffee
LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia