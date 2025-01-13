🍽Restaurant chain confirms the news

CLIFTON — If a lover of steak, prime rib, chicken and handcrafted cocktails, you’re in luck. A new upscale dining experience is coming to Passaic County this year, which was first mentioned by Boozy Burbs.

J. Alexander's calls 14 states home and soon New Jersey will join the lineup, specifically Clifton.

J. Alexander’s Restaurants made the official announcement two months ago on LinkedIn without disclosing any season or opening date in the post. Similarly, the website homepage and other social media accounts have no mention of the future Clifton site.

There’s word the grand opening will happen this spring, according to Boozy Burbs. This news couldn’t be confirmed by New Jersey 101.5.

The Clifton team is currently looking for servers, server assistant, restaurant manager NRO, prep cook, line cook, host, dishwashers and bartenders. The postings mention 852 Route 3 as the location.

Food expectations

Menus may vary from location to location, but here’s some current offerings:

Hong Kong Shrimp

Avocado Bomb

Veggie Burger

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Steak Maui

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Carolina Crab Crakes

Old World Lasagna

Roasted Chicken

Southern Cole Slaw

Not Your Ordinary Mac & Cheese

Handcrafted cocktails

Handcrafted martinis

Wines

Desserts

French Press Coffee

