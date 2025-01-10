🍺 Opening Monday

ROBBINSVILLE — The Jersey Shore is known for its food scene, but in a few days, you won’t have to drive all the way to Monmouth County for a taste.

Come Monday, Harpoon Willy’s will also call the Robbinsville Town Center home on State Highway 33, according to Jersey Shore Restaurant Group and the establishment.

The original Monmouth County waterfront property dates back to 1792, described as being a constant “cornerstone of the community” by the group.

The new Mercer County location will have the Monmouth County staple plates and introduce new choices, while offering dinner every night and brunch on the weekends. Guests can expect a lunch menu to be launched soon.

Also coming soon is Harpoon Willy’s opening in Waretown on US-9, though no date is mentioned, according to the business website.

What to expect in Mercer

Indoor & outdoor seating

About 100 people can use the outdoor seating (warm months)

Fit for over 300 people

Bar with TVs seats 70 people

Private events possible

Burgers, steaks, seafood, salads, short ribs

Crafted cocktails

Domestic and international beers and wines

