Popular Nickelodeon actor is hosting a concert in Asbury Park

When my kids were growing up, they just couldn’t get enough of Nickelodeon and one of their favorite shows in the entire world was Victorious. Well, if you’re a Gen Z-er and a Nickelodeon fan, I have some really fun news for you!

There’s an event in New Jersey that is tailored for you all who grew up loving shows like Victorious and Hannah Montana, as well as Camp Rock back in the day.

It’s happening on Saturday the 23rd of November at Asbury Lanes. An amazing concert/event experience hosted by Matt Bennett.

You know him as Robbie, from Victorious.

Many may not be aware that Matt Bennett is more than an actor. We adored him as Robbie Shapiro on Victorious for his portrayal as a puppet-wielding ventriloquist character.

But besides his acting skills, he's known for his DJ talent too; Party101 is his trip down memory lane to the days of Disney Channel and Nickelodeon with hits from High School Musical, to the Jonas Brothers and Hannah Montana. (And, of course, not forgetting our beloved show Victorious.)

Fans of Victorious look forward to hearing hit songs like "Freak the Freak Out "

"Take a Hint " and "5 Fingaz, to the Face."

Past Party101 gatherings have featured activities such as imitating Robbie Shapiro and nostalgic Nickelodeon slime events. Who knows what exciting surprises await this time around?

The Party 101 event is an amazing concept open to all ages where you can reminisce about your middle school days and introduce the next generation to classics from the past.

Don't forget to be there, and if you gotta miss it, look at their Instagram. Or their website to find out when it’s coming to a city near you.

