Popular grocery store opening a brand new NJ location

Lidl is finally opening its doors right here in my town of Freehold on Friday, May 9, and honestly? I’m here for it.

Mark your calendars because the first 100 people in line at the new store (91 Trotters Way, for my fellow GPS-dependent Jersey girls) are getting Lidl gift cards anywhere from $5 to $100.

Plus, there’ll be free samples and swag. Am I weird for hoping the swag includes Lidl can cozies I can put my beer in while sitting by the pool this summer?

From what I can tell from their website, this looks to be the 25th Lidl in New Jersey and finally the first in my town.

What is Lidl?

For those who don’t know, Lidl is an incredibly popular discount grocery retailer from Germany. They have over 12,000 locations worldwide. They’re one of the chief rivals of another German discount chain, Aldi.

Comparing the two, Lidl has a presence in 31 countries and Aldi only in 11. But Aldi has more locations in the U.S. (39 states as of last year) and Lidl has theirs mostly in the Eastern states.

If you’re a Lidl newbie you need to know they mostly carry their own store-brands. Kind of like Trader Joe’s. 80% of the items at Lidl are store-brands. Also they’re known for their bakery.

I’m not much into cooking but if you are know you can get spices and seasonings dirt cheap here, but the selection is more about your staples and not comprehensive.

91 Trotters Way

You’ll find Jersey’s newest Lidl in Freehold at 91 Trotters Way. They’ll be open daily from 8am to 9pm, with the grand opening being Friday May 9.

