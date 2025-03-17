Popular fast-casual restaurant is opening another NJ location
After recently opening a restaurant in Freehold, Just Salad will have another Monmouth County location, this time on Route 35 in Ocean Township at the Ocean Plaza shopping center.
The fast casual restaurant has a fairly simple premise:
Offer healthy, affordable, climate-conscious, and mouth-wateringly delicious meals. We were just salad, but we were damn good salad.
Despite the name, the chain serves not only a variety of salads (pardon me, damn good salads!), but also warm bowls, soup, smoothies, and wraps.
You can check out their full menu (which recently added Impossible Chicken as one of their proteins) on their website.
Just Salad has more than 90 locations across eight states.
The chain aims to be eco-friendly. According to their website,
While our mouthwatering menus change, our commitment to reuse stays the same. Since we opened in 2006, we've helped guests to reduce their environmental impact with our reusable bowls.
Just Salad New Jersey locations
CLIFTON
225 Allwood Rd.
Suite 4B
HOBOKEN
114 Washington Street
JERSEY CITY
525 Washington Blvd
2nd Fl
LIVINGSTON
277 Eisenhower Pkwy
Unit #150
MORRISTOWN
191 E. Hanover Ave
Unit E-1
PARAMUS
370 Route 17 North
Suite 3
POMPTON PLAINS
500 Route 23 North
Plaza 23
SEA GIRT
2150 NJ-35
Unit # 10E
SHREWSBURY
1021 Broad Street
Suite 116B
TOTOWA
650 Union Boulevard
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP (PRINCETON)
153 Nassau Park Blvd
Get your appetites ready, according to the Asbury Park Press, the new location will open later this year.
