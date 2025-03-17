Popular fast-casual restaurant is opening another NJ location

After recently opening a restaurant in Freehold, Just Salad will have another Monmouth County location, this time on Route 35 in Ocean Township at the Ocean Plaza shopping center.

The fast casual restaurant has a fairly simple premise:

Offer healthy, affordable, climate-conscious, and mouth-wateringly delicious meals. We were just salad, but we were damn good salad.

Despite the name, the chain serves not only a variety of salads (pardon me, damn good salads!), but also warm bowls, soup, smoothies, and wraps.

You can check out their full menu (which recently added Impossible Chicken as one of their proteins) on their website.

Just Salad has more than 90 locations across eight states.

The chain aims to be eco-friendly. According to their website,

While our mouthwatering menus change, our commitment to reuse stays the same. Since we opened in 2006, we've helped guests to reduce their environmental impact with our reusable bowls.

Just Salad New Jersey locations

CLIFTON

225 Allwood Rd.

Suite 4B

HOBOKEN

114 Washington Street

JERSEY CITY

525 Washington Blvd

2nd Fl

LIVINGSTON

277 Eisenhower Pkwy

Unit #150

MORRISTOWN

191 E. Hanover Ave

Unit E-1

PARAMUS

370 Route 17 North

Suite 3

POMPTON PLAINS

500 Route 23 North

Plaza 23

SEA GIRT

2150 NJ-35

Unit # 10E

SHREWSBURY

1021 Broad Street

Suite 116B

TOTOWA

650 Union Boulevard

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP (PRINCETON)

153 Nassau Park Blvd

Get your appetites ready, according to the Asbury Park Press, the new location will open later this year.

