Dave Portnoy excites New Jersey pizzeria staff with his One Bite Review
Barstool Sports’ resident pizza connoisseur, Dave Portnoy has been trying New Jersey pizza left and right in the past few weeks.
Can you blame him? We do have superior pizza. Any time I see that he’s reviewed a spot in a state like Massachusetts all I can think is “poor bastard.”
His latest Garden State pizza review was at Tramonto’s Pizza, a self proclaimed “old school like pizza establishment with a modern sensibility, and a family oriented ambience.”
While the star of Portnoy’s reviews are typically… well… the man himself, for me the charm of this particular review was how excited the staff was to be among the Jersey pizzerias rated by El Presidente.
“Nice to meet you, it’s an honor to have you here. Wow,” says the staff member managing the cash register.
“I can’t believe you’re here right now. I’m like freaking out,” exclaims one worker while shaking Daves’s hand.
Later in the visit he says the pie he was working on for this review “is the most important pizza I’ve ever made.” I kid you not, he then does the sign of the cross.
Tramonto’s Pizza
After mingling with the staff and others in the establishment, Dave starts his review of the plain pie.
Looks like a good pizza…. Good undercarriage.
As Portnoy starts saying that there’s added pressure to the reviews after talking to the staff members and not wanting to disappoint them, they start filing out of the restaurant behind him to watch the ranking live.
No pressure!
Although the staff and other customers create a bit of a distraction (“NO FLOP, BABY” someone yells), he was able to get through the One Bite Review.
Really good texture for me. No flop, crispy, thin. All stuff I love.
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Tramonto’s Pizza in Ocean Twp., NJ: 7.7
You can try Tramonto’s Pizza for yourself by visiting them at 3311 Sunset Ave in Ocean Township, NJ.
