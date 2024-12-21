Barstool’s Portnoy nicknamed ‘King Dave’ while rating NJ pizzeria

Move over “El Presidente,” there’s a new nickname for Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy.

While reviewing SLiCE, a pizza joint in Sewell, the shooting of his video was briefly interrupted by a fan who excitedly called Portnoy “King Dave” when she recognized him.

I like that! Oooh, my ego’s gonna be through the roof!

But what did King Dave have to say about SLiCE’s pizza?

The pie is a certain style that Portnoy hasn’t seen in “quite a bit.” Not knowing how to refer to it, he calls it a “tomato swirl.”

He’s eventually told that the word he’s looking for is “Neapolitan,” but rejects that notion because the pizza is cut differently and not floppy.

After taking several bites, he says what he likes about SLiCE’s pizza is that it’s so light and thin that he could “hammer it pretty quick.”

“It’s good quality pizza.”

Pizza preferences aside, the video is a fun watch for the fun moment when Portnoy realizes that there’s a size sticker on the hoodie he’s wearing, which he immediately blames a crew member for.

Particularly awkward because this is not the first shoot that he did with this particular sweatshirt. Oops!

Luckily he caught the sticker before several fans came up to him to take pictures in front of the restaurant.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for SLiCE in Sewell, NJ: 7.4

You can check out SLiCE for yourself, they’re located in the Tower Square Shopping Center, 137 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ.

Keep reading for a look at some other pizza joints that Portnoy reviewed in the Garden State.

