Ken Ford is not used to waking up on a Thursday without needing to head to work.

But Wednesday was the final day of business for his pizzeria in Sewell, Papa's Pizza.

After serving the Gloucester County community for decades, Ford and his partner were essentially forced out by increasing rent costs that they consider to be unsustainable for their strip-mall location.

"I don't know what to do," Ford told New Jersey 101.5. "I am going to decompress and take a step back."

According to Ford, he was battling for months with DLC Management, the building's owners, but the two sides could not come to an agreement on a new lease.

A video posted online by Ford's wife Andrea claims DLC Management was trying to hike costs by 32%.

"I think they want us out," Andrea Ford said in the video. "Why would you just get rid of a tenant and not try to work it out?"

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to DLC Management for comment.

Papa's Pizza (Google Street View)

Papa's Pizza moved to the Tuckahoe Road location 10 years ago. The business originally opened at a different spot nearby in 1996.

According to Ken Ford, the support of Papa's customers has been "overwhelming" since news of the closure became public.

"The community came out in droves the last few days," Ken Ford said.

