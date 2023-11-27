Dave’s Hot Chicken finally sets opening date for 2nd NJ location

Hot chicken seems to be all the rage today. If you missed this food party invite it’s based on Nashville-style hot chicken, a combination spices and seasonings to make chicken spicy enough to make your tongue sit up and notice.

And one of the fastest growing hot chicken joints around is Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Humble Beginnings

Their insanely humble beginning was an unlikely story. It started in East Hollywood, California. A group of friends scraped together just $900 to get a fryer and put together a pop-up stand in a parking lot. Talk about gambling on yourself and winning. There were soon long lines.

From there they grew into a brick-and-mortar shop in East Hollywood and just six years later they have more than 140 locations throughout not only the United States but also Dubai and Qatar.

New Jersey

They first took on the New Jersey market with a location in Wayne just last year. Their sandwiches, tenders and fries were a big hit and they vowed major expansion throughout the Garden State.

A plan to open up in Ocean Township had been in the works for months but now an opening date has finally been set. So, if you live in Monmouth County and want to see what all the fuss is about, ladies and gentleman, start your taste buds.

When and Where

Their second New Jersey location is 2311 Rt. 66 in Ocean Township. It’s in the Seaview Square Shopping Center in the space Baja Mexican Grill used to occupy.

It opens Saturday, December 2.

Spice ranges all the way to what they playfully call “Reaper”, their hottest.

Good luck!

The Future

Back in 2021 before they even debuted the Wayne location, Dave’s Hot Chicken said it would eventually put in 14 locations throughout Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson and Union counties and 7 more throughout South Jersey.

They’re on their way.

