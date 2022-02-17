2 charged with attempted murder after road rage in Ocean Township, NJ

Two people involved in a road-rage shooting last month have been arrested and charged, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Ocean Township police responded to the area of Wickapecko Drive and Sunset Avenue on a report of shots fired.

A woman told police that her friend had been shot in the leg moments earlier. She said he was en route to a hospital for treatment.

The incident began on Route 35 in Eatontown when the woman inadvertently cut off a vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Chyna R. Edwards, of Tinton Falls, with 29-year-old Keyshawn J. Palmer, of Freehold Township, in the passenger seat, police said.

Edwards then followed the woman through several municipalities before colliding with her vehicle, police said.

The woman called her friend for help and when he arrived, a verbal fight broke out, police said.

That's when Palmer fired a handgun at the man, striking him in the leg, police said. Palmer and Edwards fled the scene.

The suspects turned themselves into authorities on Tuesday. They are being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution awaiting their first appearance and detention hearing.

Police said they found a .380-caliber handgun in Edwards' car on the night of the road rage.

Both Palmer and Edwards have been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and second-degree weapons offenses.

Palmer is also charged with fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm. Edwards was slapped with an additional charge of second-degree aggravated assault.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.