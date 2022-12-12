A man with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of his car flipped off and cursed out a young driver in West Windsor, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive on South Mill Road. The daughter had stopped at an intersection when a man driving a blue or green Subaru Forrester came up behind them.

According to the mom, her daughter apparently didn't move fast enough to go through the intersection, and the driver of the Subaru became irate and started blasting his horn.

The police report states the man pulled up beside the mother and daughter, and "the male prominently displayed his middle finger. The victim exchanged the greeting."

When the came to a stop at the intersection of Clarksville Road, the victim rolled down her window and asked for patience because she was just learning how to drive.

That did not calm the other driver, who police say, then cursed the victim out and shouted a racial slur before spitting at them and driving off with the tree still tied to his roof.

Police are investigating this as a Harassment and Bias Intimidation case, and are seeking the driver of the Subaru. He is described as a white male with a bald head.

If you witnessed the incident, or can identify the driver of the Subaru, you are asked to contact Det. Robles of the West Windsor Police Department at (609) 799-1222 or Robles@WestWindsorPolice.com. You can also use the department's Anonymous Tip Line at (609) 799-0452.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)