🔴The driver of an SUV hit a utility pole along Route 1

🔴A passenger was critically injured in the crash

🔴Route 1 was closed for about 2 hours Wednesday afternoon

WEST WINDSOR — The driver of an SUV may have lost consciousness and hit a utility pole on Route 1 on Wednesday afternoon.

West Windsor police said the Honda veered off the southbound lanes just south of the intersection with Carnegie Center Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. The impact sent the SUV into a spin back onto the highway blocking two lanes.

The driver, a 66-year-old Lawrenceville man, may have suffered a medical episode, according to the initial investigation.

A 39-year-old woman from Pennington suffered critical injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. The driver and a front seat passenger, a 41-year-old West Windsor woman, were treated for minor injuries.

The crash closed Route 1 southbound for about two hours at the start of the afternoon commute creating delays that lasted for several hours.

