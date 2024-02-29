Medical issue may have led to Route 1 crash in West Windsor, NJ
🔴The driver of an SUV hit a utility pole along Route 1
🔴A passenger was critically injured in the crash
🔴Route 1 was closed for about 2 hours Wednesday afternoon
WEST WINDSOR — The driver of an SUV may have lost consciousness and hit a utility pole on Route 1 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Windsor police said the Honda veered off the southbound lanes just south of the intersection with Carnegie Center Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. The impact sent the SUV into a spin back onto the highway blocking two lanes.
The driver, a 66-year-old Lawrenceville man, may have suffered a medical episode, according to the initial investigation.
A 39-year-old woman from Pennington suffered critical injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. The driver and a front seat passenger, a 41-year-old West Windsor woman, were treated for minor injuries.
The crash closed Route 1 southbound for about two hours at the start of the afternoon commute creating delays that lasted for several hours.
ALSO SEE: NJ drivers face ANOTHER toll hike
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ is a top producer of these crops
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
NJ company layoffs announced in 2024
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt