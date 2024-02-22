$5 salads! Chain eatery just opened its 8th New Jersey location

Already in 2024, the fast-casual chain Just Salad has opened up two locations in the Garden State, and a third is coming soon.

Underway right now is a grand-opening celebration for its latest Garden State location: West Windsor Township, in Nassau Park Pavilion.

Through Feb. 24, the shop is offering $5 meals for in-store orders. The $5 deal will also be offered on Feb. 28, specifically for community workers, and on March 2 for customers who come in with one of the chain's reusable bowls.

Just Salad is now offering its customizable-salad experience in eight New Jersey locations. The chain opened a Sea Girt location earlier this year; you can also find Just Salad in Hoboken, Jersey City, Paramus, Totowa, Pompton Plains, and Morristown.

According to Just Salad's website, another shop is coming soon to Livingston (277 Eisenhower Parkway).

The West Windsor location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The name Just Salad may be new to you, but it's been around since 2006. It started in New York and now has dozens of locations across a few states, as well as a couple shops in Dubai.

And don't be fooled by the name: Just Salad also has wraps, soups, and smoothies on the menu.

